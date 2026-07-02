Buffalo man pleads guilty to deadly crash on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 45-year-old Wendell M. Brooks of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 17, Brooks was driving a Tesla Cybertruck on William Street in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection. Police said 37-year-old Paache Spikes-Redding died at the scene.

After the incident, Brooks also tried to hide his vehicle in a wooded area in the Village of Sloan and take out a flash drive from the center console containing his vehicle's recorded data.

Brooks faces 15 years in prison on September 23. His pre-trial release conditions include a curfew, treatment screening and an ankle monitor. His driver's license has also been suspended.