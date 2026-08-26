Buffalo man pleads not responsible for 17-year-old sister's death due to mental illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man pleaded not responsible for his 17-year-old sister's death due to mental illness, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA, 26-year-old Nicholas X. Allen entered a plea of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens. Allen faced murder, criminal mischief, menacing and obstruction of governmental administration charges in the deadly stabbing of his 17-year-old sister inside their North Buffalo home in May 2025.

The DA said under New York law, a defendant may only enter a plea of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect to the entire indictment with the consent of the prosecution and the approval of the Court.

According to the DA's office, after a review of all evidence, including the facts of the case, psychiatric evaluations, and the opinion of a forensic mental health expert, in consultation with defense counsel, it agreed that Allen met the legal basis for lack of criminal responsibility at the time of the incident.

"Our office consented to the plea in the interest of justice. The Court accepted the plea after determining there was a factual basis for this disposition," the DA's office said in a release.

Allen will be committed to the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health for examination and further court proceedings to determine the appropriate level of confinement, supervision, and treatment.