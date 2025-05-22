Man accused of stabbing and killing his sister in North Buffalo facing multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man accused of stabbing and killing his sister in North Buffalo on May 4 is facing multiple charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Nicholas Allen was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with:



Second-degree murder

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

Allen is accused of intentionally stabbing his 17-year-old sister with a knife multiple times while inside their home on the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she died from injuries to her upper body.

Buffalo Public Schools confirmed the girl was a student in the district.

"It is with profound sadness that Superintendent Dr. Williams Knight and the whole district extends our thoughts and sympathies to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers who are grieving as a result of this unfortunate loss. The district’s Crisis Prevention and Response Teams has been made available to assist students and staff members experiencing loss, grief, or trauma due to this senseless violence and who wish to speak with someone. Dr. Williams Knight will be reaching out to the family today to express condolences."

The DA said that after attacking his sister, Allen allegedly threatened another person inside the home and then intentionally caused property damage to a vehicle outside of the residence.

According to the DA, when police arrived, Allen allegedly ran into a neighboring backyard but was quickly apprehended. Allen is also accused of obstructing the administration of law while at a Buffalo Police station.

Allen remains held without bail and is scheduled to return on June 3 for a pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.