Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder, fatally stabbed his mother and ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder charges for fatally stabbing his mother and ex-girlfriend in 2019.

24-year-old Charles Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the second degree Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office says he admitted to intentionally causing the death of his mother and ex-girlfriend.

Jones fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee, inside her apartment on Main Street near Heath Street. She was reported missing by her family and found dead in the bathroom of her apartment three days later on July 18, 2019.

On August 16, 2019 the Buffalo Police Department executed a search warrant and arrested Jones in connection with Lee's murder at his mother's home on on Jefferson Avenue near East Ferry Street. During the execution of the search warrant the remains of Jones' mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams, were found inside a closet around two weeks after she was killed.

“Charles Jones, while under investigation for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend, committed another heinous crime by murdering his own mother. Both women were stabbed numerous times by this defendant who left their lifeless bodies in bloody crime scenes that were discovered days after their tragic deaths. I hope that the families of both victims feel that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to all charges and our prosecutors requesting that he receive the maximum sentence for committing these gruesome crimes,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Jones continues to be held without bail, he is scheduled to return to court September 20 and faces 50 years to life in prison.