Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting on Isabelle Street in October 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Sir Raven Rodgers, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in October 2025.

The DA said that on October 14, 2025, Rodgers shot 47-year-old Rafael Ruiz Quinones with an illegal gun on Isabelle Street near Laird Avenue in Buffalo. Quinones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodgers was arraigned in November and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

He remains held without bail.