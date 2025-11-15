Buffalo man arraigned on murder and weapons charges in connection with deadly shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Sir Raven Rodgers of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rodgers is accused of intentionally shooting 47-year-old Rafael Ruiz Quinones with an illegal gun on Isabelle Street near Laird Avenue in Buffalo on October 14. Quinones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodgers is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference in Erie County Court on November 21. He was held without bail.