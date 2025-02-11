Buffalo man pleads guilty to falsifying DMV documents after investigation into deadly crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to falsifying DMV documents after an investigation into a deadly crash in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Mohammed R. Tanbir pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The DA said that on July 15, 2023, Tanbir was driving a vehicle on Elmwood Avenue and hit a pedestrian, 21-year-old Sydney C. Lohr, who was crossing the street south of Forest Avenue in Buffalo. Lohr was taken by ambulance to ECMC and later died from her injuries.

It was determined during the investigation that Tanbir was operating the vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

According to the DA, Tanbir submitted falsified forms to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, citing a medical exemption that allowed him to legally install the window tints in his vehicle. Tanbir stated a medical condition and falsified a doctor’s signature on the forms in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Tanbir faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30. He remains released on his own recognizance.