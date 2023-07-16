21-year-old woman struck by vehicle on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday dies from her injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday

The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Sydney Lohr, police said she was struck when attempting to cross the street.

Amigone Funeral Home

Michael T. O’Connor, an attorney with John J. Fromen, Attorneys at Law, attorneys for the Lohr family, said the incident occurred shortly after she left work.

In a post on its Facebook page, Coles said Lohr was one of its employees.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic passing of one of our own, Sydney Lohr, following an accident that occurred on Saturday night. Sydney was a friend to all and we are devastated by this loss. Our hearts go out to her friends and family, with whom we are grieving alongside. Please be patient with us as we are processing this as best as we can. Rest in Peace Sydney, you are missed." - Coles

O'Connor also said Lohr was an honor student who was about to enter her senior year at St. Lawrence University. She recently completed a semester abroad in Australia and planned to attend law school after completing her undergraduate studies.

"Just one example of the kind, loving, selfless and caring person that Sydney was is demonstrated by the fact that, shortly before her death, Sydney renewed her driver’s license and enrolled in the New York State Donate Life Registry, thereby giving the gift of life to numerous others through her untimely passing." - Michael T. O’Connor

Police are continuing to investigate, no charges have been filed at this time.