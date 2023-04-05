Buffalo man pleads guilty to arson for firing flare gun into Amherst home in December 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 30-year-old Dino A. Bruscia pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of third-degree arson ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin next week.

The district attorney's office said in December 2019 Bruscia fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst caused damage to the dining room of the home.

Bruscia is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on June 9. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and continues to be released on his own recognizance.

In October 2022, his co-defendant, 21-year-old Christian R. McCaffrey of Williamsville was sentenced to three years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 16, 2019 and December 21, 2019, McCaffrey intentionally harassed the victim through phone calls and text messages. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment in August 2022.