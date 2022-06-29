BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to a February 2021 crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Muya's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said Muya was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a utility pole and then struck a building on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga on February 22, 2021.

Muya is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14 and was held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.