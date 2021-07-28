After crash that killed passenger, Buffalo man facing multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a deadly crash in February, a Buffalo man is facing multiple charges.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was arraigned on an indictment charging him with:
- One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (Class “B” felony)
- One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “C” felony)
- One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)
Muya was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high-rate of speed when he crashed into a utility pole and a building on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga on February 22.
A back seat passenger, 17-year-old Leena Velez of Buffalo, was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and died from her injuries. A 30-year-old male who was sitting the passenger seat was taken to ECMC with minor injuries. Muya was not injured.
Muya is scheduled to return September 9 for motions, he remains released under supervision on a previously posted $50,000.00 bond. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.