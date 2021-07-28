After crash that killed passenger, Buffalo man facing multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a deadly crash in February, a Buffalo man is facing multiple charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was arraigned on an indictment charging him with:

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (Class “B” felony)

One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

Muya was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high-rate of speed when he crashed into a utility pole and a building on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga on February 22.

A back seat passenger, 17-year-old Leena Velez of Buffalo, was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and died from her injuries. A 30-year-old male who was sitting the passenger seat was taken to ECMC with minor injuries. Muya was not injured.

Muya is scheduled to return September 9 for motions, he remains released under supervision on a previously posted $50,000.00 bond. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.