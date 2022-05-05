Buffalo man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to fatal crash in December 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 31-year-old Justice C. Coniglio, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in December 2021.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 1, 2021 Coniglio was driving on Clinton Street at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The crash caused the victim’s vehicle to rear-end a second vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit first, 47-year-old James Boyd of Pennsylvania, died at the scene. Coniglio was taken to ECMC where he was treated for serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He was remanded without bail.