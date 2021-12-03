Drunk driver facing vehicular manslaughter charge following fatal crash on Clinton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A drunk driver is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge following a fatal crash on Clinton Street Wednesday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Justice C. Coniglio, 31 of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on the following charges:

One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Driving While Intoxicated (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Driving While Ability Impaired (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to the district attorney's office, Coniglio was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug on Clinton Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The force caused the victim's vehicle to rear-end a second vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the first vehicle that was hit, 47-year-old James Boyd of Pennsylvania, died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio was seriously injured and taken to ECMC where he was arraigned today by a judge and remains hospitalized. He is scheduled to return December 8 for a felony hearing and was remanded without bail.

He faces a maximum of 7 years in prison if convicted of all charges.