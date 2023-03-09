Buffalo man pleads guilty after throwing pipe bomb through Eden home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree.

On March 28, 2022, the defendant, 41-year-old Adam Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden. The pipe bomb, which broke the window and appeared to be an explosive device, was thrown by Jones in order to cause public alarm.

Jones will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail when he is sentenced on May 23, 2023. He remains released under supervision/bail set a $2,500 cash, bond, or partially secured bond.

A temporary no-contact order of protection, issued on behalf of the victims remains in effect.