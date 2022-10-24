Buffalo man loses fantasy football bet, has to sell lemonade for 24 hours straight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For some groups, losing fantasy football comes with a punishment. The unlucky player could have to sit in diners for an entire day, others are forced to get a bad tattoo, but it turned sour for one Buffalo man, who had to sell lemonade for 24 hours straight.

"And every lemonade I sell takes 30 minutes off of the time I have to sit here," said Jamie Sperrazzo.

He pulled out his plastic table and a cooler full of refreshing lemonades and set up shop in Delaware Park on a beautiful fall day.

"Well at least the Bills are on a bye, you know, it could be worse and the weather's perfect for sitting here," said Sperrazzo.

Sean Mickey Jamie Sperrazzo spent hours selling lemonade in Delaware Park after losing a bet



It was a pay-what-you-like kind of situation, Sperrazzo was only asking for 25 cents for the lemonade, but a lot of customers donated a dollar.

This is his punishment for a poor performance last season. It's only week 7, but he's not doing so hot this year either with a 3-3 record so far.

"Either pick better friends or do more research in fantasy football," said Sperrazzo.