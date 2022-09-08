Buffalo man indicted on second degree murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a Buffalo man was indicted on multiple charges Thursday in Erie County Court.

27-year-old Victor M. Cramer-Williams, also known as “Bookie,” allegedly shot at a man multiple times with an illegal gun on January 25 around 11 p.m. A woman was also injured by the gunfire.

According to police, Cramer-Williams allegedly fled the apartment on Auburn Avenue in Buffalo after the shooting.

Both victims were taken to ECMC . The 47-year-old man was treated for his injuries. The 37-year-old Buffalo woman, Erica M. Ralston, died from her injuries on February 8.

Cramer-Williams was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count second-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Cramer-Williams is scheduled to return for a pre-trial on September 21 at 2:00 p.m.