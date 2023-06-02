Watch Now
Buffalo man indicted in connection to fatal shooting inside Delaware Avenue apartment

Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 02, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Jamin Haygood of Buffalo was arraigned Friday on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of third-degree intimidating a victim or a witness.

On May 27, Haygood allegedly shot 51-year-old Jacquette Holley in the head with an illegal handgun inside an apartment building on Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is further alleged that Haygood intimidated a witness in an effort to prevent them from giving information to law enforcement.

A return court date for Haygood has not been set. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

