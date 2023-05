BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Delaware Avenue Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police say a 51-year-old Buffalo woman was shot inside an apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the confidential line (716) 847-2255.