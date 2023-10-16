Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to shooting on Main Street in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Michael A. Barnes of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Barnes is accused of intentionally shooting 28-year-old Thomas Davis multiple times with an illegal gun on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue on September 12. The district attorney's office said Davis died at the scene.

Barnes is scheduled to return on November 13 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail.

The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest count, Barnes faces 25 years to life in prison.