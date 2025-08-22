Buffalo man facing murder charge for killing his girlfriend at Amherst motel

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Daniel Negron of Buffalo was returned on a warrant and arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Negron is accused of causing the death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Emme-ya Sims, by stabbing her inside a motel room on the 1900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on or about July 25 and July 26. Sims was found dead on July 29.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 29, Negron was arrested after an incident in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was held in custody on a bond for charges filed by Erie Police and a fugitive warrant issued by Amherst police. The DA's office said it obtained a Governor's warrant after Negron refused to waive extradition. The Governor's warrant was served at a bond hearing on August 19, and Negron remained in custody pending extradition to Western New York.

WATCH: Police investigating homicide at Amherst motel, suspect in custody on unrelated charges in PA

Police investigating homicide at Amherst motel, suspect in custody on unrelated charges in PA

Negron is scheduled to return for a first appearance before State Supreme Court Justice Kelly Vacco on August 25 and was held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233