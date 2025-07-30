Amherst police investigating homicide at motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a homicide at a motel on the 1900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday and was initially reported as a medical emergency. It was later determined to be a homicide after an investigation by police and the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old Amherst woman. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators said 37-year-old Daniel Negron of Buffalo is the suspect in the case and is currently in custody in Erie, Pennsylvania, on an unrelated matter. Police have secured a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Negron, and he is being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition proceedings.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (716) 689-1311.