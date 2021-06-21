Watch
Buffalo man facing manslaughter charge in connection with fatal shooting on Hobart Street

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Hobart Street Friday.

23-year-old Franklin Andrews was arraigned Saturday on one count of manslaughter in the second degree, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. He allegedly fatally shot a 22-year-old man inside an apartment on Hobart Street. The man died at the scene.

Andrews is scheduled to return to court June 24 for a felony hearing and was remanded without bail. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

