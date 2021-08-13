Watch
Buffalo man facing felony, criminally negligent homicide charges following deadly Cheektowaga crash

WKBW staff
Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 12, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police say a 37-year-old Buffalo man is facing two felony charges of allegedly leaving the scene of a crime and criminally negligent homicide following a crash which killed a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Investigators say Kevin Mendola is being held at the Cheektowaga Police Department and will be arraigned Friday morning.

The boy later died from his injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Cheektowaga police say any witnesses should contact the accident investigation unit at (716) 686-3580.

