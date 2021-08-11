Watch
10-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Cheektowaga

WKBW staff
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:30:36-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police say a 10-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

According to police, the boy was sitting on his bike on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in serious condition and later died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating at this time. Charges are pending.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Traffic Unit at (716) 686-3580.

