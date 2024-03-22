Buffalo man facing felony charges for falsifying documents after investigation into deadly crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Mohammed Tanbir of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The district attorney's office said Tanbir was driving on Elmwood Avenue on July 15, 2023, and allegedly hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street south of Forest Avenue. The victim, 21-year-old Sydney C. Lohr, was taken to ECMC and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

According to the district attorney's office, it was determined during the investigation that Tanbir was operating the vehicle with heavily tinted windows. A review by the DA's office determined the tinted windows did not contribute to the deadly crash.

Tanbir is accused of submitting falsified forms to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles citing a medical exemption that allowed him to legally install the window tints in his vehicle. He allegedly submitted the falsified forms in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

He is scheduled to return on April 17 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

If convicted, Tanbir faces a maximum of seven years in prison.