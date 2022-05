BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. a 27-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1300 block of East Delavan.

He was transported to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip-line 716-847-2255.