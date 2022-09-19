Buffalo man charged with murder, accused of beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her boyfriend.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Abouycea D. Thornton is being held without bail on one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree assault.

Buffalo police officers responded to a report of a fight on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. On the scene, they found Thornton's girlfriend, who had been assaulted, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Nicholas Grazes of Buffalo. Grazes and the woman were transported to Erie County Medical Center. Grazes died at ECMC. The woman was treated at ECMC for injuries to her arm and was later released.

Investigators say Thornton attacked his ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, and Grazes with a metal pipe. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

Thornton continues to be held without bail following his arraignment and is due back in court for a felony hearing on Friday, September 23. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

