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Buffalo man charged after shooting that injured one man on Timon Street

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO CRIME
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after a shooting that injured one man in September on Timon Street.

Levar Chamberlain, 28, has been charged with the following:

  • One count of first-degree assault
  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • One county of second-degree criminal mischief

On September 27, just before 9 p.m., a man who had been shot in his arm on Timon Street was taken to ECMC.

Officers and the Gun Violence Unit began an investigation and determined a vehicle and two houses were also struck by gunfire. As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified.

A search warrant as conducted on Saturday on Timon Street where the suspect was apprehended.

As a result of the search warrant, the following was recovered:

  • Approximately seven grams of suspected cocaine
  • 34 suspected oxycodone pills
  • 129 suspected suboxone strips
  • drug paraphernalia
  • $3,000 in cash

Levar Chamberlain and Antwan Chamberlain, 26, were both charged with the following:

  • One count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • One county of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
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