Buffalo man charged after shooting that injured one man on Timon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after a shooting that injured one man in September on Timon Street.
Levar Chamberlain, 28, has been charged with the following:
- One count of first-degree assault
- One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- One county of second-degree criminal mischief
On September 27, just before 9 p.m., a man who had been shot in his arm on Timon Street was taken to ECMC.
Officers and the Gun Violence Unit began an investigation and determined a vehicle and two houses were also struck by gunfire. As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified.
A search warrant as conducted on Saturday on Timon Street where the suspect was apprehended.
As a result of the search warrant, the following was recovered:
- Approximately seven grams of suspected cocaine
- 34 suspected oxycodone pills
- 129 suspected suboxone strips
- drug paraphernalia
- $3,000 in cash
Levar Chamberlain and Antwan Chamberlain, 26, were both charged with the following:
- One count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One county of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia