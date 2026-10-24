Buffalo man charged after shooting that injured one man on Timon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after a shooting that injured one man in September on Timon Street.

Levar Chamberlain, 28, has been charged with the following:



One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One county of second-degree criminal mischief

On September 27, just before 9 p.m., a man who had been shot in his arm on Timon Street was taken to ECMC.

Officers and the Gun Violence Unit began an investigation and determined a vehicle and two houses were also struck by gunfire. As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified.

A search warrant as conducted on Saturday on Timon Street where the suspect was apprehended.

As a result of the search warrant, the following was recovered:



Approximately seven grams of suspected cocaine

34 suspected oxycodone pills

129 suspected suboxone strips

drug paraphernalia

$3,000 in cash

Levar Chamberlain and Antwan Chamberlain, 26, were both charged with the following:

