Buffalo man arraigned on homicide charges for crash that killed two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

On July 31, 2022, the defendant, 29-year-old Marcus Edwards, allegedly was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into another vehicle.

The crash, which occurred on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, killed both occupants of the vehicle.

Edwards was remanded without bail. If convicted, Edwards will face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

