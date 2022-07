BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 1 a.m. on Broadway and Bailey Avenue.

According to police, a Jeep Cherokee struck a Jeep Liberty as it was traveling southbound on Bailey Avenue.

Officials say the two occupants of the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.