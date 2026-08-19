Buffalo man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend faces murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend was back in court on Tuesday morning.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Ramone James was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with:



One count of second-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of aggravated criminal contempt

The DA said that on July 31, Buffalo police responded to a residence on the first block of MacAmley Street after receiving a 911 call. James is accused of intentionally causing the death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Shatisha Dade, by shooting her with an illegal weapon. He is also accused of intentionally causing serious physical injury to the victim in violation of a temporary order of protection issued by a Buffalo City Court judge on May 20.

According to the DA, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Kiefer Street on August 2 and Buffalo police allegedly recovered an illegal pistol they believed belonged to James, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

James is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on October 15. He remains held without bail.

You can read our previous reporting here.

WATCH: 'It's not fair': Buffalo mom shot and killed in suspected domestic violence case

'It's not fair': Buffalo mom shot and killed in suspected domestic violence case

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

