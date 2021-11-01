Buffalo man accused of dog fighting indicted on multiple felony charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of dog fighting was indicted on multiple felony charges Monday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 44-year-old Douglas D. Williams was arraigned in State Supreme Court on a 12-count indictment charging him with the following offenses:

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Class “C” felony)

Three counts of Prohibition of Animal Fighting, Training Animal with Intent That It Will Engage in Animal Fighting (Class “E” felony under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Two counts of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Two counts of Prohibition of Animal Fighting, Possession, Sale or Making of Animal Fighting Paraphernalia (Class “B” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

The district attorney's office said Williams was wanted on an indictment warrant and arrested in Georgia and brought back to WNY after nearly a year on the run.

He was arrested in October 2020 but was released after posting $40,000 bail. Williams failed to appear for his scheduled court appearance in October 2020 which led to the warrant being issued.

Investigators say Williams was the ringleader of a major dog fighting operation in Buffalo. Seven dogs found in his possession were turned over to the SPCA Serving Erie County. They underwent several evaluations but were euthanized after being deemed unsafe for rehabilitation and adoption.

In addition to being in possession of potentially deadly narcotics and illegal guns, this defendant is accused of using cruel methods to train these dogs to become dangerous animals. This case highlights the tragedy of these underground, illegal activities. I am pleased to announce that this defendant has been arrested after being wanted on a warrant for nearly a year, so my office can proceed with prosecution. I want to thank the SPCA Serving Erie County for their work in this case and other animal cruelty investigations. - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

He was remanded without bail, is scheduled to return for an attorney appearance November 8 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.