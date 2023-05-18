Buffalo man accused of assaulting a man who later died at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Brandon D. Hurst of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 25, 2022, Hurst assaulted the victim, 57-year-old William B. “Willie” Henley, inside the lobby of an apartment building on the 900 block of Broadway. Hurst and Henley lived in separate apartments in the building and were involved in a dispute regarding a burglary that occurred at Hurst’s apartment the previous day. The DA's office said the assault was not reported to police.

Later that same day, the district attorney's office said another resident called 911 to report an attempted burglary at her apartment and evidence indicates that a second fight occurred inside of Henley’s apartment prior to police arriving. Henley and a co-defendant were arrested on attempted burglary, gun and criminal mischief charges. He allegedly did not report any injuries at the time of his arrest.

The next day, November 26, Henley was arraigned in Buffalo City Court. According to the district attorney's office, Henley allegedly reported dizziness during his arraignment and he was permitted to sit during the proceeding. He was then held without bail and transported to the Erie County Holding Center where he underwent a medical examination. The district attorney's office said Henley reported no medical concerns or complaints to jail staff during the exam.

On November 27, Henley was found unresponsive inside of his cell, the district attorney's office said jail deputies administered First Aid and CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him. He was transported to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

According to the district attorney's office, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Henley died from a compression fracture to his neck caused by blunt force trauma.

Hurst was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.