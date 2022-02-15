Buffalo man accused in killing Lockport man facing charges in connection to another homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused in the killing of a Lockport man is now facing charges in connection to another homicide.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemons was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On December 24, 2020 Clemons allegedly intentionally shot 17-year-old Felix Aguirre with an illegal weapon. The district attorney's office said Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked vehicle on Liddell Street when he was shot and he died at the scene.

Clemons was held without bail and is scheduled to return March 4 for motions. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

All homicides are tragic, but this case is particularly heartbreaking. A teenage boy was murdered on Christmas Eve as his family was mourning the loss of his brother who was also killed in shooting a few months prior. I am committed to obtaining justice for this family by prosecuting this defendant for his crime while continuing to seek the person responsible for the murder of the victim’s brother Luis Rivera. I encourage anyone with information that may help us solved this case to come forward. - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

The district attorney's office said Clemons is also pending prosecution for his alleged role in another homicide.

According to the district attorney's office, Clemons and an adolescent offender are accused of killing 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport during a robbery on C Street in March 2021. They are both due in court March 14 for motions and remain held without bail.