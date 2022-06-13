Buffalo man, 23, killed in shooting in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood Sunday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old man has died after he was shot several times while outside a small gathering of people in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

A Buffao Police Department spokesperson says the man, who has not been identified, was shot on Navel Avenue, off Bailey Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m.

The man arrived at ECMC in a private citizen's vehicle— not an ambulance— and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and have not released any information regarding a potential suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.