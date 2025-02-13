Buffalo Jills partner with local organizations for 'Little Sweet Hearts' Campaign for the month of February

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s original sweethearts are back as the Buffalo Jills Alumni join forces with Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo for the annual ‘Little Sweet Hearts’ Campaign.

This tradition sees local businesses across Western New York selling Little Sweet Hearts to brighten the lives of the children. This year, the Jills Alumni have hand-delivered Little Sweet Hearts to 40 businesses.

"We're one of the biggest organizations in the nation, as far as alumni go," said Patti Murray, a Buffalo Jills alumni. "And it's been instilled in us since we started, that giving back to the community is what it's all about."

In addition, the alumni will promote the campaign and collect donations for nonprofit organizations Totally Buffalo Cares and Sweet Buffalo Rocks. Their support allows the charities to focus on helping children in need.

Each year Totally Buffalo Cares and Sweet Buffalo host a party for children battling cancer or suffering from other life threatening illness. This years theme is a Beauty and the Beast themed royal ball.

For every heart purchased, all proceeds will go directly to finding that celebration for the children.

"We're just so grateful to our community and to the Buffalo Jill's and to our friends at Sweet Buffalo," said Mary Friona-Celani, the founder of the organization Totally Buffalo Cares. "And to all of the other organizations that come together to make this celebration really special for these children."

All businesses participating in the campaign have physically sold out of hearts, but you can still get involved online by purchasing a virtual heart for $1. That can be found on the Totally Buffalo Cares Facebook here.

Here is the complete list of participating businesses:

Niagara Apothecary

Kenmore Development

Caplugs

Emmalee’s Memories

The Rose Hanger

Village Bake Shoppe

Brickyard Brewing Co.

Englewood Flower Shop

Century 21

Estelle Esthetics

Mister M’s

A Gust of Sun Winery

Blush Makeup and Hair Salon

Hizair Salon Inc.

David DeMarie Dance Studio

Flawless Hair Studio

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

Lewiston Event Center

Canal Club 62

Marco’s Italian Deli

Culbert’s Pub

Hideaway Grille

Casa Antica Restaurant

Cask + Cow

Sweet Jenny’s

Dwyer’s Irish Pub

The Dockside Bar & Grill

Martinsville Soapworks

Dipped & Designed by Mallory

The Delightful Octopus

Costanzo’s Bakery

Dogs Eat Rite

Vision Financial Group

Totally Buffalo Store – Amherst

Mr. Ventry’s on the Boulevard

Judi’s Lounge

Somewhere

The Cave

Sportsmen’s Tavern

Papi Grande’s

Niagara Federal Credit Union

KD Custom Boutique

