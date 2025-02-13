Buffalo Jills partner with local organizations for 'Little Sweet Hearts' Campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s original sweethearts are back as the Buffalo Jills Alumni join forces with Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo for the annual "Little Sweet Hearts" Campaign.
This tradition sees local businesses across Western New York selling Little Sweet Hearts to brighten the lives of the children. This year, the Jills Alumni have hand-delivered Little Sweet Hearts to 40 businesses.
"We're one of the biggest organizations in the nation, as far as alumni go," said Buffalo Jills alumni Patti Murray. "And it's been instilled in us since we started, that giving back to the community is what it's all about."
In addition, the alumni will promote the campaign and collect donations for nonprofit organizations Totally Buffalo Cares and Sweet Buffalo Rocks. Their support allows the charities to focus on helping children in need.
Each year, Totally Buffalo Cares and Sweet Buffalo host a party for children battling cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. This year's theme is a Beauty and the Beast royal ball.
For every heart purchased, all proceeds will go directly to finding that celebration for the children.
"We're just so grateful to our community and to the Buffalo Jill's and to our friends at Sweet Buffalo," said Mary Friona-Celani, the founder of the organization Totally Buffalo Cares. "And to all of the other organizations that come together to make this celebration really special for these children."
All businesses participating in the campaign have physically sold out of hearts, but you can still get involved online by purchasing a virtual heart for $1. That can be found on the Totally Buffalo Cares Facebook here.
Here is the complete list of participating businesses:
Niagara Apothecary
Kenmore Development
Caplugs
Emmalee’s Memories
The Rose Hanger
Village Bake Shoppe
Brickyard Brewing Co.
Englewood Flower Shop
Century 21
Estelle Esthetics
Mister M’s
A Gust of Sun Winery
Blush Makeup and Hair Salon
Hizair Salon Inc.
David DeMarie Dance Studio
Flawless Hair Studio
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
Lewiston Event Center
Canal Club 62
Marco’s Italian Deli
Culbert’s Pub
Hideaway Grille
Casa Antica Restaurant
Cask + Cow
Sweet Jenny’s
Dwyer’s Irish Pub
The Dockside Bar & Grill
Martinsville Soapworks
Dipped & Designed by Mallory
The Delightful Octopus
Costanzo’s Bakery
Dogs Eat Rite
Vision Financial Group
Totally Buffalo Store – Amherst
Mr. Ventry’s on the Boulevard
Judi’s Lounge
Somewhere
The Cave
Sportsmen’s Tavern
Papi Grande’s
Niagara Federal Credit Union
KD Custom Boutique