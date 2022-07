BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas is still months away, but the Buffalo Holiday Market is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

The Buffalo business is hosting a Christmas in July event on July 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers say the kid-friendly event will feature outdoor Christmas movies, Santa in his bathing suit, frozen hot chocolate and "snow" cones.

The Buffalo Holiday Market is located at 223 South Park Ave. in Buffalo.