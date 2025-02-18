Buffalo History Museum honoring presidential and Black history for February break

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With kids off from school for February break, the Buffalo History Museum is offering a lineup of engaging events that bring history to life. From exploring Buffalo’s presidential connections to celebrating Black History Month, families have plenty of opportunities to learn and have fun.

One of the highlights this week is Presidential Palooza, an interactive experience that dives into Buffalo’s ties to U.S. presidents. Visitors can participate in themed activities, view historic artifacts, and learn how these leaders shaped both the city and the nation.

"It's important to know the history of what humans have done, whether it's good or bad," said Lauren Kausner, the director of programming. "I think it's inspiring when you hear stories of people that have done amazing things, it's inspiring to want to make Buffalo a greater place and want to make life better for people."

In addition to presidential history, the museum is also offering special Black History Month tours and exhibits, showcasing the stories of Buffalo’s Black leaders, innovators, and activists. The tours highlight key moments in local history and connect them to the broader national narrative.

Families visiting the museum this week can expect a mix of hands-on activities, guided tours, and educational exhibits, making it a great way to keep kids engaged during the break. Many of the events are free or included with regular admission.

You can find more information on upcoming events and details on the Buffalo History Museum website.

