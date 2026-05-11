BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new spray park and several other additions at Buffalo Harbor State Park are on track to open in time for Memorial Day, according to a spokesperson for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The upgrades are part of a $47.5 million overhaul of the park. Construction has been ongoing on a new boat and kayak launch, restaurant, and spray park. Visitors this summer can also expect a new cafe and retail space, a new park office, and additional public restrooms — amenities that state officials have said will further enhance the Buffalo waterfront and provide new recreational opportunities for the community.

On Monday, crews were spotted testing the water at the brand new spray park, drawing the attention of passersby Adrian Marble and Adrianna Thomas, who were out for a morning walk.

"Taking a walk and we stumbled upon this beauty right here," Marble said. "I was like water? Where? And then as we kept walking, I saw it, and I was like oh my God, that is beautiful."

WATCH: Buffalo Harbor State Park's new spray park and amenities on track to open by Memorial Day

Buffalo Harbor State Park's new spray park and amenities on track to open by Memorial Day

Thomas, who has an 8-year-old child, said she is eager for the new attraction to open.

"I think it's great because I have an 8-year-old, so getting him outside and getting him in the water, getting him ready to play, can't wait," Thomas said.

Marble echoed that enthusiasm, saying the new amenities will benefit the broader community.

"I believe it's great for our city, especially in the summer, a lot of times kids don't really have a lot to do, so I feel like this is going to be a positive turning point towards that," Marble said.

Marble also said she is already making personal plans around the new space.

"Once the weather gets nice, I definitely will be utilizing this, me and my grandkids, I just told her I'm probably gonna rent this space out for my birthday this year," Marble said.

The state says more details on the official grand opening of the upgraded Buffalo Harbor State Park will be released within the next week.

