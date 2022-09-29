Buffalo Girlchoir expands, focusing on 'Singing the Change' in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One night a week, a dozen young, strong voices come together to sing in harmony and practice their pieces of work with Buffalo Girlchoir.

"We welcome all girls who love to sing, because we truly believe that any girl who loves to sing can learn to sing," said Kathleen Bassett, Founder.

This year, they're introducing a new group, their high school ensemble to join their three other ensembles ranging grades K-8. It's a program that's really grown since it started in 2015.

"We were really young, so we kind of were able to grow up in the choir, which was really fun," said Anna Wurst, 14.

Now, she shares her love of music with friends from all over WNY.

"I love to see a singer from Grand Island and a singer from Cheektowaga and then their mom's finally meet," said Bassett.

They sing pieces written by mostly female composers, music with a message, as chosen by the girls.

"They decided our theme this year was gonna be sing the change. War has broken out in Ukraine, there's been a shooting down the street from them that just rocked our world and they were very insistent that this be the direction we go in this year," said Bassett.

It's an opportunity to heal through music, something open to any girl out there who wants to sing.

"She's always wanted to make everyone feel included and give everyone the chance to make music, she believes in everyone, she believes that everyone has potential," said Kaiva Yanoski about Mrs. Bassett.

Tuition is donation based, so no one is excluded from joining. To register, click here. For opportunities to see Buffalo Girlchoir perform, click here.