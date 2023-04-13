Buffalo Gift Emporium received so much "Buffa-Love" they opened a second location

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV — Anthony Marasciulo opened his Buffalo Gift Emporium in the Summer of 2021 during the pandemic. The store did so well he expanded and moved across the street to the Del-Ton Plaza in Tonawanda.

Last month he took the plunge and Anthony opened his second location for the popular gift shop on Main Street in Williamsville. He says "I took a leap of faith".

The shops are jam packed with fun, interesting and unique items that for the most part showcase "Buffalo Love". "Buffalo loves Buffalo and I think that we do a great job at curating unique gift items that other stores don't necessarily carry."

Business is going so well that Anthony quit his "day-job" and is now working full-time with his gift shops. He says "A lot of the products are handmade by 120 local businesses and people love buffalo, so they want to celebrate Buffalo and they want to give Buffalo, it's fun."

The new Williamsville location is having an Open House on Saturday between 11am-1pm. Refreshments will be served.

Buffalo Gift Emporium at 5560 Main Street in Williamsville and 4232 Delaware Avenue Tonawanda, NY 14150 You can check them out on Facebookand at their website.