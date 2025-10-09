Buffalo garbage truck driver pleads guilty to charges after crash that severely injured teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo garbage truck driver has pleaded guilty to charges after a crash that severely injured a teen in October 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Sasiya M. Davis-Johnson pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of third-degree assault and one count of reckless driving. According to the DA, Davis-Johnson was offered a reduced plea with the victim's consent.

On October 2, 2024, Davis-Johnson was operating a garbage truck while working for the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works near the intersection of Rhode Island Street and 14th Street. The DA said Davis-Johnson placed the truck in reverse and moved in the wrong direction on Rhode Island Street and a pedestrian was hit by the truck while crossing the street.

17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by City of Buffalo garbage truck, driver suspended

The victim, 17-year-old Klaw Reh, was taken to ECMC where he underwent several surgeries for serious injuries, including an amputation of his left leg. He remains hospitalized in a long-term care facility.

In January, Reh's family filed a lawsuit that names the city, Davis-Johnson, and another city worker as defendants.

Family of teen hit by city garbage truck in October sues the City of Buffalo

According to a police report, the person who was supposed to be acting as the spotter was in the passenger seat, talking on his cell phone instead of being outside the truck. The report also noted that the driver's commercial driver's license was suspended at the time of the incident.

Davis-Johnson was arraigned in February. Following the arraignment, Davis Johnson’s attorney, TheArthur Duncan, confirmed that she was no longer employed by the City of Buffalo.

Davis-Johnson faces a maximum of 364 days in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18. She remains released under supervision.