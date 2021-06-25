Buffalo firefighters launch "Backdraft" beer with Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Firefighters are getting in on the beer game in Buffalo. The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is teaming up with Riverworks to launch "Backdraft" beer this weekend.

The union is holding a launch party for the new IPA at 2:00 p.m. at Riverworks Saturday. Members want the entire community to come out. They say it's a family-friendly event, and that the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums band will help kick off the launch.

Last year the firefighters responded to more than 42,000 calls. They say they're often interacting with people in some of the most stressful situations on what could be the worst day of many people's lives. That's part of the reason why they'd like a chance to spend quality time with the community this weekend.

"Here's an opportunity for us to invite the public out, have a beer, have that relaxed atmosphere and get together and just enjoy that atmosphere where we can interact for a positive, enjoyable day," explained Vinny Ventresca, President of Buffalo Firefighters Local 282.

Proceeds from the sale of "Backdraft" will be used to establish a foundation which will benefit union members and the community. You will be able to get the beer on tap, or in four-packs.