Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo Sabres to 'Fill the Boot' today, benefitting SMART

Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282
Posted at 4:17 AM, Aug 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On your way through Buffalo today, you'll see Buffalo's Bravest on corners at seven locations, with boots out, raising money for a cause.

SMART or the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team, is an organization dedicated to funding biomedical research that is aimed at finding a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular diseases.

The morning boot drive runs from 7-9am.

COMPANIES/LOCATIONS:

  • OAK & GENESEE
  • ELM & SWAN
  • NIAGARA ST. EXIT 190
  • DELAWARE & HERTEL (Otis Stephens)
  • SKYWAY & CHURCH (John Otto)
  • SENECA & BAILEY (Vinny Ventresca)
  • Abbott & Red Jacket Pkwy (Chris Whelan)

Firefighters will be joined by Buffalo Sabres representatives.

SMART's yearly fundraising event will be held on Saturday August 6 at KeyBank Center from 1-6pm. Admission is $25 a person or $50 a family (Includes food, drinks, games and activities.)

