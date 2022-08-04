Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo Sabres to 'Fill the Boot' today, benefitting SMART

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On your way through Buffalo today, you'll see Buffalo's Bravest on corners at seven locations, with boots out, raising money for a cause.

SMART or the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team, is an organization dedicated to funding biomedical research that is aimed at finding a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular diseases.

The morning boot drive runs from 7-9am.

COMPANIES/LOCATIONS:

OAK & GENESEE

ELM & SWAN

NIAGARA ST. EXIT 190

DELAWARE & HERTEL (Otis Stephens)

SKYWAY & CHURCH (John Otto)

SENECA & BAILEY (Vinny Ventresca)

Abbott & Red Jacket Pkwy (Chris Whelan)

Firefighters will be joined by Buffalo Sabres representatives.

SMART's yearly fundraising event will be held on Saturday August 6 at KeyBank Center from 1-6pm. Admission is $25 a person or $50 a family (Includes food, drinks, games and activities.)