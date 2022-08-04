Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo Sabres to 'Fill the Boot' today, benefitting SMART

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On your way through Buffalo today, you'll see Buffalo's Bravest on corners at seven locations, with boots out, raising money for a cause.
SMART or the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team, is an organization dedicated to funding biomedical research that is aimed at finding a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular diseases.
The morning boot drive runs from 7-9am.
COMPANIES/LOCATIONS:
- OAK & GENESEE
- ELM & SWAN
- NIAGARA ST. EXIT 190
- DELAWARE & HERTEL (Otis Stephens)
- SKYWAY & CHURCH (John Otto)
- SENECA & BAILEY (Vinny Ventresca)
- Abbott & Red Jacket Pkwy (Chris Whelan)
Firefighters will be joined by Buffalo Sabres representatives.
SMART's yearly fundraising event will be held on Saturday August 6 at KeyBank Center from 1-6pm. Admission is $25 a person or $50 a family (Includes food, drinks, games and activities.)