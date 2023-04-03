Watch Now
Buffalo firefighter indicted on possession of child pornography charges

Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:38:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo firefighter was indicted and charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

On Jan. 4, 2022, the defendant, 39-year-old Jose DeJesus, allegedly possessed with intent to view, images and videos of child pornography.
DeJesus is also accused of sharing images that depict sexual conduct by a child with another user through a website. At the time of the crime, DeJesus was employed as a firefighter by the Buffalo Fire Department.

DeJesus will return to court on May 26 for motions.

Prosecutors requested that the defendant be held on $15,000 cash, $15,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

If convicted of the highest charge, DeJesus will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

