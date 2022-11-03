Buffalo firefighter arraigned for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo firefighter was arraigned on one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

On April 4, 2022, the defendant, 38-year-old Jose R. DeJesus, allegedly possessed with the intent to view, images of child pornography.

DeJesus is also accused of sharing images of sexual conduct with a child on a website with another user.

DeJesus has been placed on administrative leave from the fire department. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23 for a felony hearing.

If convicted of the highest charge, DeJesus will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.