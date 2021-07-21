Buffalo firefighter accused of fatally shooting man on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo firefighter is accused of fatally shooting a man on Broadway in the City of Buffalo Tuesday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office 24-year-old Blake M. Banks was arraigned Wednesday on one count of murder in the second degree.

Banks, a Buffalo firefighter who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The district attorney's office says the victim attempted to drive away after being shot but crashed his vehicle nearby. He was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says Banks was hired in February 2020 and was under probationary status.

Banks is scheduled to return to court August 4 for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail and if convicted of the charge faces 25 years to life in prison.