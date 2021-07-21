Watch
Police: one person arrested after deadly shooting on Broadway

WKBW staff
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 20:25:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person has been arrested after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man was shot after a dispute with the suspect. The victim then got in his vehicle and crashed on Broadway a short time later.

Police say the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died.

A 24-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested and is charged with murder in the second degree.

