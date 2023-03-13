Buffalo Fire and ATF complete investigation of Main Street fire, findings turned over to Erie County DA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced on Monday that Buffalo Fire Department investigators and the ATF have completed the on-site investigation of the fire on the 700 block of Main Street and the findings will be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno made the ultimate sacrifice while battling the four-alarm fire on March 1. He was laid to rest following a funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on Friday.

The city said damage from the fire has been estimated at $2.6 million and now that the investigation has been completed the site will be turned over to the City of Buffalo’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services. An emergency demolition is scheduled to begin as early as Tuesday. The demolition and removal of debris are expected to take at least two weeks. Backfill and grading work will follow.

Main Street between Tupper and Goodell Streets is expected to be closed to traffic for the next week or so until the demolition is complete. In addition, Washington Street between Tupper and Goodell remains closed until further notice.